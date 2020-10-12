"Show us the evidence"

One of the UK’s longest-running LGBT+ venues, the Royal Vauxhall Tavern, has demanded to see evidence that the hospitality setting is a ‘high-risk setting’ when it comes to spreading the coronavirus. The hospitality industry has been targetted by the UK’s governments, which have introduced numerous restrictions on the sector that could lead to job losses and closures.

Taking to Twitter the RVT stated simply, “Show us the evidence. Be more precise” after MP Oliver Dowden, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, insisted that there was “academic evidence” to show “quite a high risk associated with hospitality settings”.

RVT went on to Thank Sky News‘ Kay Burley for her robust questioning of the MP who was unable to provide details, or to name the study on the show, in which he was invited on to talk about the measures the government were taking. He said there was “academic evidence” from the US, but was unable to cite the study or researchers who provided the evidence, but said that it was “robust”.

Show us the evidence. Be more precise.



Thank you @KayBurley 👏👏 https://t.co/rrj5oY7Y1r — Vauxhall Tavern (@thervt) October 12, 2020

Business owners are planning to sue the government after the hospitality industry, in particular, has been heavily hit by Government-mandated restrictions.

Advertisements

Would you support another National Lockdown? Yes No Not sure Results Vote

"Tell me what this evidence is?" #KayBurley@OliverDowden insists there is "academic evidence" to show there is "quite a high risk associated with hospitality settings", amid reports some business leaders are mounting a legal challenge over restrictions.https://t.co/uWqiZ4U2Vq pic.twitter.com/SfqKs3HGGh — SkyNews (@SkyNews) October 12, 2020

Last week it was announced that Jeremy Joseph from G-A-Y had launched a legal challenge to the government’s controversial 10 PM curfew. He argued that the government had not put forward any scientific evidence to show that the new restrictions would work.

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

You Might Like