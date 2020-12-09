Our very own naughty list

Wondering what to get the guy in your life or even a cheeky little something for yourself, why not get a naughty gift? Even if he’s not on the naughty list. After all, everyone loves toys at Christmas, even if it’s sex toys!

Getting started

Are you new to butt sex toys and want to start small? Or want to wear a plug during the day that’s small enough for you to feel something but isn’t going to interrupt your day? The Bubble Butt Player Starter Butt Plug in black is the perfect starting point. Its smooth, silicone sleek design will slip in very easily, plus at £5 it’s a real steal.

Expert Butting

If however, you’re looking for something a little more fulfilling then there’s the Expert version of the Bubble Butt Player. Made from 100% silicone, this plug is something to work up to and it’s just £8.42

The P(resnt) Spot

This Toy Joy prostate plug will brush against your prostate giving the possibility of the elusive p-spot climax. Have you ever had one? Read up on prostate massage for some insight into this wonder of wonders! Anyway back to this prostate plug, it’s just £6.26, made of high-grade silicone and has an easy pull handle to help with retrival.

Five golden rings?

Okay, you won’t be able to get five golden rings for under £10 anywhere, not even Elizabeth Duke, but you can get three cock rings, for just £5. This 3-pack Pro Rings set comes with three sizes, with a soft beaded effect for extra sensations.

Cockrings are an amazing way to stay harder for longer and can help maintain your erection and even make your penis look and feel larger as it helps keep the blood inside your penis.

Sexy Undies

Giving underwear as a Christmas can seem so lame, but really not when it’s a cheeky jockstrap. Get these Envy jockstraps which are on offer now for £9.99

Double the fun

Ever fancied double-ending with a partner? This is a steal at under £10 and has a comfortable 3.5-inch girth and a total length of 13.5 inches, meaning that the two of you can have just over 6 inches each. Spice up the bedroom antics with some double-ended fun. Just £9.68

Naughty or dice?

If you want to spice things up in the bedroom then this kinky BDSM dice set could just be the answer you’ve been looking for!

One die offers a BDSM action and the other is a sex position that players combine together. The roller decides how to translate each BDSM act and combine it with the sex position. The second player rolls again when ready to switch to a new position and play continues.

Makes us wanna quit work right now and go home and bonk! Buy now for £5.99

Sex Socks

I don’t know about you, but socks in bed are no longer the joke it used to be, especially with what we’re calling sex socks. Clonezone has a sale on Fetish Gear socks for just £6.00

Be a good egg

If you’ve never tried the Tenga egg, then stop what you’re doing and get one in your shopping trolley right now. FETCH has the awesome Tenga Egg with the iconic dancing men of artist Keith Haring emblazoned on it. At just £8.99 you won’t be disappointed with this little bedroom addition.

Cuffing Season

It’s the time of the year for cuffing season, but we’re talking about a different kind of cuffing… Handcuffing. These silicone restraints are strong enough to keep you (or your partner) restrained for the duration! Just £9.99 from Clonezone

Anal Baubles (beeds)

Have you ever played with anal beads? These have five large-sized booty beads on a string ready to be poked in and popped back out again one at a titillating time. Easy to clean and store. Plus, if you’re feeling completely naughty, you could always hang them on your Christmas tree… Just wait until Nanna asks where you got the interesting baubles from! Just £6.19

Eating ass?

Do you like eating ass? What if the ass was made of chocolate? Either way we’re happy to get munching. The outline of these edible anuses are taken from real life bottoms and taste amazing! From £8.84 from Amazon

Cleaning up

Okay, it’s not very sexy, but a toy cleaner is actually the gift that will keep giving as it will ensure that your (or your partner’s) toys will stay in tip top condition, meaning that you’ll get years of pleasure out of them. The Stimul8 is under £5, contains no alcohol and will leave your toys perfectly, hygienically clean. Practical and thoughtful. Kim Woodburn would be so proud.

Setting the mood

Candles are the perfect way to see the mood for a naughty night in waiting for Santa to come down your stack. Plus everyone looks great in candlelight. We have three sensuous choices, Patchouli and Bergamot, Lavender and Honey or Peony Rose. Individually they’re £4.99 but you can buy all three for £12.99

The gift of a blowjob

The gift of sex is technically free, but to add some excitement why not make it into a game. We’ve got these naughty erotic dice, making your sex life into a kinky lottery. Take it in turns to roll the dice, either one at a time or for the adventurous roll all three at once! The colours & words on each dice indicate what action to take! 2 or more players”. Just £8.00

Master and Slave

Make the roles very clear with these pin badges… One labelled Master the other Slave. The great thing about badges is that they can be removed, so you can swap roles at the drop of a hat! Just £0.99 each.

