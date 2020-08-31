Is there such a thing as too much of a good thing?

A reader asks whether he playing with himself too much.

Hi! I’m a 22-year-old and I’ve been really worried about something. A couple of months ago I attended some acupuncture sessions at college because I was recommended that I should do something about the pretty stressed life I was having. It turns out they use some Chinese method and it surprised me when one of the therapists told me that I had to stop masturbating. I can’t tell how on earth she did to figure that out, but from that moment on I started to feel that was serious. She told me it was necessary for me to stop because of something I didn’t get, something about one’s energy and stuff. Even though I didn’t understand her arguments, I had already had this feeling that perhaps I was “waxing my dolphin” too much. The thing is, I can’t help it. I’ve been trying to stop, but there always comes a moment when I just need to do it (I can do it twice a night). Sometimes I just can’t sleep at night and the only thing that makes me sleepy is self-pleasure. Is it that I’m becoming addicted to it? Is it wrong for my body, for my virility? Somehow I agreed with the therapist who told me to stop because she mentioned energy. When I masturbate I do feel nice, but I don’t feel as energetic as I feel I was a couple of years ago. I’m really worried; I no longer get the powerful boners that used to wake me up a couple of years ago. Is there any limit when it comes to masturbation? By the way, I have no boyfriend. My life is pretty busy. Thanks for giving me some advice. Jason, 22

Hello Jason

I think we should start by saying that masturbation is perfectly normal and almost everyone has had a go at some point. How often you decide to “wax your dolphin” is completely up to you and you shouldn’t feel you need to try and stop. There isn’t a limit to how frequently you masturbate, other than how often you feel like doing it or want to do it.

If it feels right and you’re not hurting anyone else, why deny yourself. FILE PHOTO: © ia__64 Depositphotos

Some of the problems you’re describing such as a lack of energy and no longer getting strong erections that wake you up could be related to the stress that led to you go for acupuncture in the first place. Overall there are no adverse affects from masturbating and if it’s something you enjoy then I think you should go for it.

Jenna and Jake

This article was first published in December 2012.

