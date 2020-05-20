If you want underwear that looks fantastic, feels great and is extremely sexy then look up a Fabulous British brand called Rebel Empire.

Rebel Empire has underwear for people who do not care about what others think! It is designed for people who are confident in their own skin, who answer to no one and those who #seeknoapproval – basic underwear for unique persons just like you and me.

Both men’s and women’s styles come in chic black. Rebel Empire’s gold metallic label is beautifully displayed on the front and the garments are extremely comfortable. They fit so well they feel tailor-made to your own body and look ultra-sexy. For the men, The Brief includes a contour pouch and lower rise that is made from premium quality cotton and feels like a second skin. Produced with breathable technology and sized from XS to XL, you can get this high quality and comfortable item for £37 which is a snip as you will feel both seductive and confident wearing it.

The Trunk is available for £39.

The women’s pieces are smoking hot. The Bralette is supersensuous and it is a look that could be both outerwear and underwear.

At £44, there is a modified scoop neckline and a racerback style. The material has a peached silky feel and tone on tone trim. The Thong (£24) has a perfect framing of rear cleavage, twisted seam for added comfort, ultra low rise and both pieces are premium quality cotton with breathable technology. Again the renowned gold-plated badge labels these items.

Rebel Empire underwear is a huge breath of fresh air from your typical high street brands. You must treat yourself – it is quality, comfort and sexiness all rolled into one.

Wear it on the beach or even the gym. So go on – get your rebellious and provocative kit on because that’s what it’s all about!

https://rebelempire.co.uk

Tim Baros writes film and theatre articles/ reviews for Pride Life and The American magazines and websites, as well as for Hereisthecity.com, Blu-RayDefinition.com and TheGayUK.com. He has also written for In Touch and TNT Magazines, SquareMile.com and LatinoLife.co.uk. He is a voting member for the UK Regional Critics Circle and the Gay & Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association (GALECA – of which he is the UK representative). In addition, he has produced and directed two films: The Shirt and Rex Melville Desire: The Musical. www.theentertainmentwebsite.com

