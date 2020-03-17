Swansea Pride has taken steps to postpone its Pride event which was due to take place at the beginning of May.

The Swansea Pride committee has taken steps to minimise the risk for its LGBT+ community in Swansea from contracting COVID-19 by taking the steps to postpone the event until later on in the year.

In a statement, the chair of Swansea Pride, Elliot King, said,

Due to the unprecedented situation around the World with COVID-19 we have taken the decision to postpone Swansea Pride 2020, which was due to take place in May. This decision has been taken considering all the advice available to us, and to minimise the rise to those attending. We hope to rearrange for later in the year and we hope you will understand this difficult decision.

STATEMENT FROM THE BOARD pic.twitter.com/AMwIs7kifK — Swansea Pride 🏳️‍🌈 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@swanseapride) March 16, 2020