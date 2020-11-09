Beating off stiff competition...

The pharmaceutical firm Pfizer and BioNTech has announced that it has developed a vaccine it says is 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 and the jokes are in.

The firm said in a statement, “Pfizer and BioNTech said the vaccine was “found to be more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 in participants without evidence of prior Sars-CoV-2 infection in the first interim efficacy analysis”

Although it’s not publicly available yet, the new vaccine, which could be used in the global fight against COVID-19 is apparently “90% effective” according to numerous media outlets, including The Guardian.

Pfizer the vaccine’s maker, also makes the erection pill, Viagra.

Of course, it didn’t take too long for Twitter to climax with boner jokes, with Piers Morgan, leading the way saying,

So @pfizer gave the world Viagra, and now looks like it's giving us a Covid vaccine.

Most popular firm – pun intended – in history? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 9, 2020

The firm which brought us Viagra, Pfizer, has come up with a Covid-19 vaccine which is more than 90% effective. Presumably the anti-vaxxers will be scared stiff to take it? — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) November 9, 2020

The same company who gave us viagra have also apparently given us the Covid vaccine?

They have overcome some stiff competition. pic.twitter.com/2Cm4S8bOo8 — Sazz (@SazzTwtz) November 9, 2020

Pfizer Invented Viagra so this is the second time they've made something which has turned me on for an extended period of time https://t.co/GUCMZmxJWB — the blurred man (@stepheniscowboy) November 9, 2020

Viagra is trending.

Can't see that staying up too long.*

…

…

* I'll get my own coat 🤭 — UK Rants: #LestWeForget (@uk_rants) November 9, 2020

Lets hope this vaccine is effectively and combined with peoples compliance to simple rules we can all embrace the new normal and have some normality. On a side note, lets hope they don't mix it up with viagra, that would really make the 2020 even harder. — Adam (@Aviatoradam) November 9, 2020

