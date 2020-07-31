Things that we’re really loving this week. Our pick of some of the best books, beauty, style and home gadgets going.

Stage Mother

⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4 out of 5.

Stage Mother sees conservative, Texas church-choir director Maybelline (Jacki Weaver) inheriting her recently deceased son’s drag club, and surprising her closed-minded husband, and everyone else she knows, by moving alone to San Francisco to save the club from bankruptcy.

Jacqui Weaver is exceptional as a mother who mourns the death of her son – a drag queen – in the terrific new film Stage Mother. To say it’s a gay old time is an understatement. It’s instead a grand old time, and get ready for a very emotional ending.

‘STAGE MOTHER’ has arrived, ahead of its now earlier theatrical release across the UK and Ireland.

INNERJI

Sometimes you need a pick me up that tastes refreshing, not chemical, step up and come through INNERJI. A brand new energy drink free from all the nasties that we’ve come to accept from perk-up drinks. It’s the first-ever caffeine-free energising tonic and contains the “revitalising immortality super-herb, Jiaogulan”, found in the Far East mountains of China. Jiaogulan contains energising properties which increase strength and endurance naturally to give you the energy boost you need, without the caffeine. With all that talk of immortality, I’m reminded of Death Becomes Her and I’m living for it.

Available from their shop. https://innerjidrink.com/product/innerji-drink/

Dazzle Swimshorts by TEAMM8

I have to be honest, I’d not heard about Teamm8 here in the UK, (they come all the way from Australia) until these swim-shorts arrived on my doorstep and now I’m actually in love. Somehow, I’m imagining magic, once worn these turn my butt into a living version of the David statue, Incredible.

As for the design, they are colourful, I’ll give them that. Pride season may sadly be all but over (did it actually even happen) but there are always the beaches of Gran Canaria.

Shop online: https://www.teamm8.com/product/dazzle-swim-short/

Childs Farm Hand Cream

With all the handwashing we’ve been enduring recently, my hands are feeling raw and the cuticle situ isn’t good, it has to be said. Finding a hand cream that doesn’t feel too tacky, but also leaves the fingers and palm feeling subtle is a science, one that Child’s Farm have seemingly cracked. Plus I love that this company understands that the planet is important. To that end, the packaging is 100 per cent recycled ocean-bound plastic, which has been ethically sourced. Oh, and the coconut body oil is divine. Vegan and cruelty-free.

Check out their full range https://www.childsfarm.com/farmologie/

