This is what's driving us wild this week.

Utan Bergamot & Calendula Turbo Mousse

Although the sun may be hiding at the moment, it doesn’t mean you have to lose your glow. utan’s tanning mousse is one of the best smelling, most natural tans we’ve ever used and it’s long-lasting. The mousse is easy to apply and leaves the skin lovely and smooth (and bronzed). Add the Calendula Tanning Water for the face for a facial tan that develops in just 4 hours.

Available from their website https://utan.co.uk/

Hemptouch Balancing Face Cream

We’re loving how clear our skin looks after using this product, which has CBD oil, Chlorella & Orange Flower Hydrolate. A little goes a long way. Perfect for oily and combination skin it leaves your face looking radiant.

Buy directly from their store: https://www.hemptouch.com/uk/balancing-face-cream

6 O’Clock Gin

Now we’re not usually here for alcoholic drinks in a can – it gives us flashbacks to a day trip to Southend-On-Sea, which was tragic with a capital T, but 6 O’Clock Gin’s cocktails in a can is a drink we feel we can enjoy responsibly, mainly because it tastes as though their four gin-based cocktails have been professionally mixed, by a mixologist who really knows what they’re doing.

Check them out at their website: https://www.6oclockgin.com/product/rtd-mixed-case/?v=79cba1185463

Bathmate Anal Toy Cleaner

Do you clean your toys after use? If you don’t you really, really should. Bathmate has created a cleaner specifically for anal toys. So keep them hygienically clean, leave them smelling fresh, while helping to prolong the life of your toy. And most importantly helping to keep your booty healthy.

Available to buy from our partner store: https://shop.thegayuk.com/product/bathmate-anal-toy-cleaner/

