Birmingham has a great choice of LGBT+ venues, but which one has come out top in the Google reviews?

Nottingham is home to a small but friendly choice of LGBT+ venues, but which one has come out top in the Google reviews?

There are about 3 LGBT+ bars and clubs in Nottingham and further two “gay-friendly” places. They are dotted around the city as Nottingham doesn’t really have a “gay quarter” as other big cities have.

So here are the best and worse gay bars in Nottingham ranked worst to best by Google Map users.

The Lord Roberts 4.3 stars out of 447 reviews The Lord Roberts is the highest rated LGBT+ friendly pub in Nottingham and it’s true. We can totally vouch for that. The bar staff go out of their way to make you feel welcomed. One reviewer adds, “A welcoming safe venue. Somewhere I always feel welcome, alone or with a group. The landlord welcomes you in as if it’s a friend welcoming you into his home”. Another added, “Since Craig took over the Lord Roberts it’s become the place to be in Nottingham City Centre.. it’s friendly and welcoming and the place is kept immaculate”.

New Foresters 4.1 stars out of 181 reviews

New Foresters is located on St Ann’s Street and has been voted one of the best bars by Google reviewers. It is also award-winning, with a plethora of certificate adorning its walls.

It has 181 reviews. One reviewer called the New Foresters a “great little gem” while another added that it had “Friendly staff, average price, great crowd and atmosphere”

The Foresters Inn 3.7 stars out of 56 reviews

The Foresters Inn, located on Huntington Street, just behind the Victoria centre is not technically an LGBT+ bar, but it once was and therefore has a little hangover from that period. It raucous and you’ll be able to find cheap drinks and karaoke.

Advertisements

Advertisements

Users suggested that the pub was a “Good place to have a few drinks to start the night off” and had “Nice friendly atmosphere guest beers from local breweries reasonably priced”

Propaganda 3.4 stars out of 415 reviews

Located on the Broadway, in Nottingham’s Lace Market area, Propaganda, was until recently Nottinghams only specific LGBT+ bar. The owners announced it was closing down shortly after the lockdown began. However, there are hopes that they will find another location and reopen the club,

NG One 3.0 stars out of 77 reviews

Located on Lower Parliament Street, NG One was once Nottingham’s largest LGBT+ club. It has changed its door policy and is now open to anyone, however it does still attract some LGBT+ folk. It has 4 bars and 2 dance floors with a capacity of almost 1000. Open until the early hours every weekend.’

It dropped it’s gay tag back in 2015.

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket

