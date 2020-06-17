Prowler, Clonezone and Fetch have all reopened their doors.

Following advice from the government, numerous gay shops have reopened their doors, following on from the COVID-19 lockdown that has forced the majority of the UK’s “non-essential” retail shops to close.

Stores in Scotland will remain closed for the foreseeable future as Scotland’s government have yet to announce a date for lockdown easement. Stores in Wales and Northern Ireland could start to reopen from Friday.

Prowler which has five stores across England tweeted that its stores in Soho, Bournemouth, Bristol and Brighton had all reopened.

ATTENTION PLEASE! 💜



We are very happy to announce selected Prowler stores are NOW open!

The following stores are:



❤️ Prowler Soho

🧡 Prowler RED (Soho)

💛 Brighton

💚 Bristol

💙 Bournemouth



We have a toy to please everyone. 😀🖤#gaymen #pride #sextoys #gayworld pic.twitter.com/dzHzwGbMcW — Prowler (@prowlerstores) June 15, 2020

Clonezone also tweeted that it had reopened all four of its branches including the flagship store on Old Compton Street, in Soho and showed how their shop layout had changed to become COVID Secure.

It also warned that only seven customers would be allowed into the store at anyone time.

We are OPEN! Come and visit us at 35 Old Compton Street if you're able to do so. 🖤🤎🏳️‍🌈



Please note that we have hand sanitiser & gloves available at the entrance to the store, a new one-way system clearly shown on the ground & cannot allow more than 7 people in-store at a time. pic.twitter.com/RqSxCconQE — Clonezone Soho #blm (@ClonezoneSOHO) June 15, 2020

A reminder that all four Clonezone stores are now back open. Not the same as before, though. We can only allow a certain no. of customers in-store at one time.



Mon to Sat: 11am – 8pm

Sunday: 12 – 6pm



We are also offering 20% OFF instore from now until Sunday, June 21st. https://t.co/EThZ7FVZrh — CLONEZONE #BlackLivesMatter (@ClonezoneUK) June 15, 2020

Fetch also in London tweeted that it had opened its doors and asked its customers to remember to sanitise their hands on the way into the store.

Almost ready for welcoming you back on Monday! Please remember to sanitise your hands on your way into the store. That way we can all help keep each other safer 😘 #gaylondon #gayfashion #gayfetish #gayfun #gaylifestyle #staysafe #sanitise pic.twitter.com/DAO9cKZYgf — FETCH (@fetchshoplondon) June 12, 2020

Stores in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland remain under lockdown until their respective governments start to loosen restrictions.

Are gay Saunas and Bars opened?

The rest of the LGBT+ scene remains shuttered until at least the 4th of July in England. Gay bars, saunas and hotels will have to remain close until lockdown restrictions are eased.

The news team for THEGAYUK.

