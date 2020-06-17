Following advice from the government, numerous gay shops have reopened their doors, following on from the COVID-19 lockdown that has forced the majority of the UK’s “non-essential” retail shops to close.
Stores in Scotland will remain closed for the foreseeable future as Scotland’s government have yet to announce a date for lockdown easement. Stores in Wales and Northern Ireland could start to reopen from Friday.
Prowler which has five stores across England tweeted that its stores in Soho, Bournemouth, Bristol and Brighton had all reopened.
Clonezone also tweeted that it had reopened all four of its branches including the flagship store on Old Compton Street, in Soho and showed how their shop layout had changed to become COVID Secure.
It also warned that only seven customers would be allowed into the store at anyone time.
Fetch also in London tweeted that it had opened its doors and asked its customers to remember to sanitise their hands on the way into the store.
Stores in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland remain under lockdown until their respective governments start to loosen restrictions.
Are gay Saunas and Bars opened?
The rest of the LGBT+ scene remains shuttered until at least the 4th of July in England. Gay bars, saunas and hotels will have to remain close until lockdown restrictions are eased.