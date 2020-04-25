Tremendous...

Instagram DQ Phoenix has taken to imitating America’s 45th on her Instagram with hilarious outcomes.

Taking a word (or two) a day, Phoenix is slowly creating a sort of dictionary of Donald Trump terms, helping people to understand the overused words the President says on a daily basis.

So far we’ve seen descriptions of “Tremendous”, “Chicken”, “Impeach”, “Melania” and of course, “Trump”.

Today’s word of the day, saw Phoenix explain what “Trump” means.

The videos, which the drag queen has titled “Today’s Trump Word of the Day”, are keeping fans across the globe amused, especially when explaining how to say the words – like ‘Tremendous’, which she explains must be said like “your lips are on fire”.

For Melania, the President’s wife, Phoenix explains “You may think it’s a viral disease from China, but it’s not. It’s my wife, so one might say, ‘Melania, get back in the plane’

For “Impeach”, Phoenix explains, “It’s a new one for me… no, it’s not the colour of my skin or a peach in something. It’s something they do to try and get rid of a fantastic and amazing, terrific president.

And our favourite “Tremendous”, which the real President Trump happens to say repeatedly, Phoenix explains, “you say it like your lip are on fire… you can use it with anything… If there’s a fire it’s a tremendous fire – hunger – tremendous hunger, Trump? Tremendous.

You can watch all her videos at https://www.instagram.com/phoenix_stewart/

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

You Might Like

A note from the editor. These are tough times for us all. Without a doubt. But we're here for you and want to continue being here for you for the foreseeable future. THEGAYUK.com needs your help to survive. Due to the nature of the articles that we publish, we find it very hard to monetize our site and have been heavily restricted by ad platforms. This leaves us two ways of making money to keep this site going. 1) We run an online shop which we encourage you to visit and if you can make a purchase and 2) We run popup shops at the prides we media partner with. As you'll no doubt be aware the majority of pride events have been cancelled or postponed for 2020, which leaves our site at risk of closure. Around 70 per cent of our funding comes from these popup shops. So we have a severe funding shortfall for 2020. If just 100 people who use this site each donated £2 per month we'd be able to pay for the hosting for the rest of the year - meaning we can continue to keep THEGAYUK online. Please, if you can, consider donating £2 or whatever you can to keep us going. Thank you. Jake