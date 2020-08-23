Go beyond the usual "into" response...

Your average Grindr convo goes something like

Hey Hey Horny Yes… Into?

That that “into” can turn into a bit of a ballache if you have a list of things that you’re into or interested in trying out, which is why Davey Wavey‘s suggestion during one of his podcasts on Himeros Live blew our minds.

Sure you could just send the standard “wank, suck, fuck” reply, but wouldn’t it be cool to let the guy you’re chatting to know exactly what you’re looking for?

“The List”

“I send the list” he joked, Davey revealed that he a prewritten list of all his turn-ons and what he’s looking for which when you think of it, is brilliant.

It’s really simple and easy to do, plus it’s a great conversation starter.

Simply open up your phone’s notes app and list those kinks and quirks. You can be as specific as you want or leave a couple of things out, for later conversations.

If you’re an XTRA member on Grindr, you can actually save your list to your “saved phrases”.

Just leave a minute before you send, you don’t want it to seem like you’ve got that shiz pre-written.

Getting what you want

Firstly you’re saving a lot of time, not having to type it out over and over and secondly, you’re putting it all out there, increasing your chances of a) getting exactly what you want b) finding someone who’s into the same things as you.

As it is, you shouldn’t really spring fetishes or sexual kinks on a hookup when you’re actually in person, unless it’s part of a wider conversation. Ideally, you need to lay all of that out before you set off so that the person you’re going to hook up with is informed.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3Zx9CupzaeG3axEvLFIXDu?si=zCW2pkdDQSy8g1FsgsXEvA

The news team for THEGAYUK.

