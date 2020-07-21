From the 24th it will be mandatory to wear face masks in shops

And here’s how to protect your face from damage caused by wearing PPE for long periods.

Reddened skin, sores, breakouts and even bruising have all been reported on social media, so we’ve spoken to GP and aesthetic doctor for skin-tech brand FOREO Dr. Raj Arora for her top tips and advice on keep your skin healthy.

Apply a protective barrier cream such as ‘Cavilon Barrier Film’, an alcohol-free, hypoallergenic topical cream. It can act as a protective layer between the skin and the PPE mask. This will help to reduce irritation and sores from continual applied pressure.

Maintain a simple and consistent skin routine. Cleanse with a calming/soothing cleanser. For a deeper yet gentler cleanse, the LUNA 3 by FOREO removes 99.5% of dirt, oil and sweat and has massage modes which help alleviate sore skin.

Omit aggressive skincare ingredients such as retinol or exfoliating acids as these can leave the skin sensitive and more prone to chafing/breakdown when continued pressure is applied.

Add a protective paraffin-based ointment to your skincare routine such as Epaderm or Vaseline to help protect irritated/sore areas of the skin.

Hydration is also key. The skin’s barrier is the outermost layer of the skin (stratum corneum) and it shields skin from bacteria and irritants. It also seals in moisture and hydration. To ensure the barrier is healthy, it is important to drink plenty of fluid throughout the day (at least 2 litres). Additionally, FOREO’s UFO 2 and Farm to Face masking collection can help calm and hydrate your skin. This will allow our skin barrier to remain well hydrated, moisturised and resilient.

Advertisements

Aftercare is important too! For those with sensitive skin, ensure you are following a skin routine. After removing the mask, gently wash the face with a calming cleanser such as Sensicalm from Alumier. Moisturise using a ceramide based moisturiser. Follow up with any barrier creams/ointments to any particularly sensitive or sore areas.

Don’t forget the vitamins. To help treat any nasty bruising from the masks ensure that you have a diet rich in Vitamin C as this is essential for collagen production. Collagen encourages the renewal of cells and therefore helps repair wounds on the skin.

In areas that are particularly sore – you could use a sterile thin piece of gauze or hydrocolloid dressing as an additional barrier. Such as ‘Duoderm extra thin’ or a soft silicone tape. This may be particularly helpful in the sensitive areas like the bridge of the nose. It is, of course, important to ensure that the seal is maintained between skin and mask.

Stay make up free as much as possible

(C) james-jonathan-pUMvLj8TCbA-unsplash

Dr Arora warns that heavy make-up underneath the mask can mix with sweat/moisture and contribute to clogging pores.



“Due to the humidity under the mask there will be excess sebum production and multiplying skin bacteria which can result in acne. I would recommend staying make-up free if possible. But if you feel the need to wear foundation/concealer then my recommendations for make-up would be to use a mineralised foundation/powder such as Bare Minerals Blemish Rescue powder. Mineralised make-up is oil-free and provides a gentle approach to the skin.



“To help prevent breakouts after using PPE ensure that you use a new clean mask where possible and if you must re-use your mask then ensure you are wiping it clean after use with an alcohol-based spray. Leave it to dry before wearing it. After removing your mask ensure you cleanse your face thoroughly and use a gentle toner to remove any extra residue. I would also recommend using a ceramide based cream moisturiser to help prevent irritation and soothe acne-prone or sensitive skin. You could also use a blue light device in areas that are prone to breakouts to help reduce the acne-causing bacteria on the skin. Espada by FOREO is an easy to use the home device. Prescribed spot treatments such as benzyl peroxide or salicylic acid can be applied to isolated spots once the mask has been removed.”

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...