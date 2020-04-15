Genius

As studios across the UK and the US start to limit the number of new scenes they are able to share with their customers, due to the COVID-19 lockdown one studio is starting to think outside the box when it comes to fresh and new content for its thirsty fans.

Himeros plans to shoot a couple through the windows of their home as they have sex.

Yes, you read that right. Using a real-life couple, Himeros founder, Davey Wavey said that the studio was going to be keeping a safe distance from its models – going as far as staying behind glass in order to shoot the scene.

He said, “We’re in a good position because we have a lot of content already filmed, but we want to keep added to the stockpile of content that we have…”

“We’re going to have glass between us and the couple, it’s about finding creative ways…”

He described the idea as very “voyeuristic”.

Using a real-life couple in his local area, Davey told fans on his podcast, episode 101, that the studio was looking into new and interesting ways to keep production going.

Davey said that he had reached out to a local gay couple, who jumped at the chance to shoot their first porn for the studio, which has garnered a fanbase for its unique approach in creating porn that is erotic, but distinct from mainstream gay porn.

The scene is expected to be released later on in 2020.

Sex workers and adult stars hard hit by lockdown

Across the globe, sex workers and adult performers have found their work potential decimated as lockdown and physical distancing measures brought in by governments as a means to “flatten the curve” of new COVID-19 infections, mean that they aren’t able to work in the normal way.

According to Porn blog StraightUpGayPorn, studios like Falcon and Nextdoor have announced that they are cutting the number of scenes they are making available to their subscribers.

Of course, many porn stars are now working separately from studios on their own sites or via OnlyFans.

