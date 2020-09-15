Iconic singer Cyndi Lauper releases the album True Colors and donates a proportion of the proceeds to AIDS research.
The single became a worldwide hit, reaching number 1 in the US and Canada and Number 12 in the UK. The album was also massively successful reaching number 4 in the US and becoming a top 50 album in 12 countries. It sold over 2 million copies in the US.
In interviews, Lauper described that the song resonated with her because of the death her friend Gregory Natal, who passed away from HIV/AIDS. Many years later Lauper founded the True Colors Fund, a non-profit organisation dedicated to eradicating LGBT youth homelessness.