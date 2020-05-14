In 2014 two male penguins at an English Zoo in Kent became fathers after looking after an unhatched egg given to them by zookeepers. They instantly became internationally famous.

The two male Humboldt Penguins called Kermit and Jumbs at Wingham Wildlife Park were made surrogate parents for an egg which was abandoned by its biological parents.

Best parents we’ve ever had

Head of birds and mammals at the park Becky Johnson explained: ‘It was a shame to see the heterosexual pair leave their egg, largely because the male deserted his share of the duties”

Park owner Tony Binskin added “These two have so far proven to be the best penguin parents we have had. But we have had to bring in two new males to keep the balance of the group

“We are still very much starting our breeding efforts with this species, and this is only our second year, but having such good surrogate parents available should we need them is a huge bonus for us.”

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

You Might Like

A note from the editor. These are tough times for us all. Without a doubt. But we're here for you and want to continue being here for you for the foreseeable future. THEGAYUK.com needs your help to survive. Due to the nature of the articles that we publish, we find it very hard to monetize our site and have been heavily restricted by ad platforms. This leaves us two ways of making money to keep this site going. 1) We run an online shop which we encourage you to visit and if you can make a purchase and 2) We run popup shops at the prides we media partner with. As you'll no doubt be aware the majority of pride events have been cancelled or postponed for 2020, which leaves our site at risk of closure. Around 70 per cent of our funding comes from these popup shops. So we have a severe funding shortfall for 2020. If just 100 people who use this site each donated £2 per month we'd be able to pay for the hosting for the rest of the year - meaning we can continue to keep THEGAYUK online. Please, if you can, consider donating £2 or whatever you can to keep us going. Thank you. Jake