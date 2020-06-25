The rainbow is a powerful symbol and it belongs to everyone.

The iconic symbol for the LGBT community, the rainbow flag made its debut.

The iconic symbol for the LGBT community made its debut in San Franciso in 1978. It was displayed at the San Francisco Gay and Lesbian Freedom Day parade in 1978. It has since gone on to be recognised worldwide as the symbol for LGBT spaces, venues and pride.

The flag was designed by Gilbert Baker. Since its introduction, it has gone under several design reviews and had colours removed and then re-added.

Is the original rainbow flag available to see anywhere?

The original flag can now be viewed at the Design Museum London which acquired the flag as part of a series of new objects for its permanent collection. It was acquired by the museum in 2017.

Why did Gilbert Baker create the rainbow flag for gay pride?

Speaking about the rainbow as a symbol for LGBT+ folx Gilbert Baker said,

“There was no other international symbol for [the LGBT+ community] than the pink triangle which the Nazis used to identify homosexuals in concentration camps,

“Even though the pink triangle was and still is a very powerful symbol, it was very much forced upon us”.

What do they colours in the Rainbow Flag mean?

Gilbert Baker created the rainbow flag with each colour representing a different area of life.

Pink: Sexuality Red: Life Orange: Healing Yellow: Sunlight Green: Nature Cyan: Art Blue: Serenity/ Harmony Purple: Spirit

