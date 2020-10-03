A Polish priest was sacked by the Vatican after coming out as gay.

Monsignor Krzystof Charamsa, who was 43 at the time, was fired by Vatican officials after coming out as gay and as having a partner. He had been a priest who worked in the Vatican’s doctrinal arm since 2003. He announced his sexuality in an interview with the Italian paper Corriere della Sera.

Charamsa held a press conference with his Spanish partner to announce his partnership and sexuality. Answering on why the Vatican decided to remove Charamsa from his post said that its decision was nothing to do with his coming out, but that giving an interview and planning a news conference was “grave and irresponsible”.

Speaking about the Church’s views on homosexuality and how the Church treats gay people he said their views were “inhuman”

Speaking about his treatment Charamsa said, “It’s time for the Church to open its eyes about gay Catholics and to understand that the solution it proposes to them – total abstinence from a life of love – is inhuman.”

In a statement about Charamsa’s announcement, the Vatican said,

“Msgr. Charamsa will certainly be unable to continue to carry out his previous work in the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and the Pontifical universities, while the other aspects of his situation shall remain the competence of his diocesan Ordinary [local bishop].”

For all gay priests

Charamsa “dedicated” his coming out to all gay priests, adding, “I wish them happiness even if I know that most of them will not have the courage to make the gesture I have made today.”

