Fans got very excited after John Barrowman showed off his rather perky ass..et.

In a cheeky Instagram shot, showman John wowed fans as he showed off his rather peachy bum.

In the picture, which he captioned, “Tushy Tuesday”, Barrowman, reminded his fans to smile, during the lockdown.

Wearing nothing but a Caftan and a pair of tiny undies and some silver heals, he wrote, “Tushy Tuesday wave everyone from Caftan Kathy, She got booty… right? Hope it makes ya smile! Or stand up and say Hey!!! Jb”

A lift during the quarantine

Fans lapped up the cheeky picture, with the picture taken at the Torchwood star’s Palm Springs’ home.

One fan commented that John was their “spirit animal” while another remarked on how pert the actor’s cheeks looked, saying he could “crack walnuts with them”.

Another fan wrote how the pic was just what they needed “to lighten up the dreary quarantine mood”

The post was liked by over 54,000 people.

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

You Might Like

A note from the editor. These are tough times for us all. Without a doubt. But we're here for you and want to continue being here for you for the foreseeable future. THEGAYUK.com needs your help to survive. Due to the nature of the articles that we publish, we find it very hard to monetize our site and have been heavily restricted by ad platforms. This leaves us two ways of making money to keep this site going. 1) We run an online shop which we encourage you to visit and if you can make a purchase and 2) We run popup shops at the prides we media partner with. As you'll no doubt be aware the majority of pride events have been cancelled or postponed for 2020, which leaves our site at risk of closure. Around 70 per cent of our funding comes from these popup shops. So we have a severe funding shortfall for 2020. If just 100 people who use this site each donated £2 per month we'd be able to pay for the hosting for the rest of the year - meaning we can continue to keep THEGAYUK online. Please, if you can, consider donating £2 or whatever you can to keep us going. Thank you. Jake