Coronavirus UK map: How many confirmed cases are there in your area? Key graphics explaining how coronavirus has spread in the UK and the government's response.

Coronavirus symptoms: What are they and how do I protect myself? Prime Minister Boris Johnson is among those to be treated in hospital for the symptoms of Covid-19.

Coronavirus: What are social distancing and self-isolation rules? Everybody should be avoiding non-essential contact, and you should stay at home wherever possible.

Coronavirus: Hand sanitiser deal 'secures 100,000 bottles' They will be sent out to health workers, schools and emergency services in the days ahead.

Stockton murder probe: Three more arrests made Six people have now been questioned over the death of a 42-year-old on Sunday.

Truck reversed into Hartlepool house and set ablaze Two men wearing black balaclavas left the scene in Hartlepool in another vehicle.

Coronavirus: North East arsonists violating lockdown Tyne and Wear Fire Service says there has been an "extreme increase" in rubbish and grassland fires.