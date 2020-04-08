Warwickshire Pride says it will return in 2021.

Warwickshire Pride has become the latest pride to announce its cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pride, which has been going strong since 2012 released a statement via its social media channels to announce that it had taken the tough decision to cancel the 2020 event, with plans to come back in 2021.

The statement from the pride’s board of trustees said that due “to the continued uncertainly regarding COVID-19 means that it has become impossible to continue planning for this year’s festival”.

It added that the health and safety of the public and its team of volunteers was its top priority.

As coronavirus continues to sweep the globe, thousands of events due to take place over the summer have either been cancelled or postponed due to fears that the virus could spread in large crowds.

As it stands, the UK is currently in a lockdown situation with citizens only permitted to leave their homes for a few exceptional circumstances.

Gatherings of more than two people have been banned by the government.

In the meantime, the pride reminded that LGBT+ folk in Warwickshire could join its online community on Facebook.

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

You Might Like