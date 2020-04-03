Ryan Murphy is the genius creator behind mega TV hits like Glee and American Horror Story – and he’s been working with Netflix to create new content.

In 2018 it was reported that Netflix had signed up Ryan for a five-year $300 million creative contract to create shows for the entertainment giant. The Politician is the first of his shows for the platform to go live.

We discover what shows he currently has on the streaming platform.

The Politician

THE POLITICIAN

Ryan Murphy and his long-time creative partner, Brad Falchuck have a number of shows on Netflix, the most recent of which is the critically acclaimed and fan-loved The Politician starring, Goop‘s Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Platt. There are eight episodes of the show for you to enjoy charting the rise, stumbles and rise again of Payton to become President, of the school’s Student Body. Also stars Ryan’s go to camp vamp, Jessica Lange.

Glee

Next up is Glee. The juggernaut show from the late noughties that follows the lives of school kids of William McKinley High School and their neverending goal of reaching the talent finals with their Glee club. Glee was the third major series that Ryan worked on after Nip/Tuck and Popular, but arguably his most profitable yet. The soundtracks to the show alone have broken all records – including ones held by the Beatles.

American Horror Story

Up next is American Horror Story, the epic show that just won’t quit. Netflix carries 8 seasons of the cult show including our personal favourites, ‘Murder House’, ‘Asylum’ and ‘Freak Show’. Look out for the new series, ‘1984’. In these shows, the core cast, including Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates and Angela Bassett get to stretch their acting legs in a variety of characters.

Pose

Hailed by viewers as incredible (the show has a Rotten Tomatoes scored in the high 90s), Pose is a show set in New York at around the time of the LGBT+ ballroom culture (see Paris Is Burning). Netflix has just season one available to stream, but there is another already out and a third has been ordered.

The People V O.J. Simpson

Engross yourself in the details of the O.J. Simpson murder trial that rocked the United States in the mid-1990s. Ryan and his team meticulously recreate the drama and feel of the story that threatened to derail Los Angeles’s frail race relations and legal system. The level of detail is never as claustrophobic as the inside of that infamous courtroom.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace

The next in the instalment of American Crime Story, The Assassination of Gianni Versace follows the story of one of America’s most notorious gay serial killers, Andrew Cunanan, whose murder spree ended in the death of Gianni Versace in 1997. Utterly captivating. Again Ryan and his team manage to squeeze detail after detail of the gruesome story into a must-see show.

Eat Pray Love

A film this time, rather than a series. Starring one of Hollywood’s most enduring leading actors, Julia Roberts, Eat Pray Love sees Liz reshaping her life after divorce. Based on a true story, this film is sentimental and romantic.

Future shows from Ryan Murphy?

HOLLYWOOD

So what do Netflix have upcoming from Ryan Murphy? Well due to stream in the not too distant future is the limited series, Hollywood, which follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood (1st May 2020) and the documentary film, Circus of Books (stream date unknown).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

You Might Like