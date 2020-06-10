Tan France is probably most famous for being one-fifth of the Netflix reboot of Queer Eye, however, since his debut on the show five seasons ago (2018), he has gone on to star in a number of other shows for the streaming platform and is celebrated as being one of the only, openly gay Muslim men on Western television.

Tan, who grew up in the Northern city of Doncaster, but now is a US citizen has become a bit of favourite at Netflix HQ. Since starting on Queer Eye in 2018 he has gone on to star in a number of other shows including Nailed It! and Next In Fashion.

He also has a memoir out called Naturally Tan which was released in June 2019.

In just a few short years, Tan has become one of Netflix most bankable stars.

So, what other shows has Tan France made or starred in for Netflix?

NEXT IN FASHION

Aside for the most famous, Queer Eye in which he has appeared in 47 episodes since 2018, he has also appeared in Nailed It! – as himself.

He also appeared as the character Fett Ragoso in the hit Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which also is available to stream.

He lent his voice to an episode of Big Mouth – a Netflix original animated series in 2019. The episode is called ‘Disclosure the Movie: The Musical!’ and all of the “Fab Five” were called upon to give Coach Steve a Queer Eye-style make over.

QUEER EYE: We’re In Japan!

In 2020 he has even more appearances to add to his resume! He is a contestant on the show The Big Process he is the head host along with Alexa Chung on the reality contestant show, Next In Fashion.

Unfortunately for Tan, Next In Fashion was cancelled by Netflix after just one series, but not all is lost, Tan will return to Queer Eye for a sixth series.

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

You Might Like

A note from the editor. These are tough times for us all. Without a doubt. But we're here for you and want to continue being here for you for the foreseeable future. THEGAYUK.com needs your help to survive. Due to the nature of the articles that we publish, we find it very hard to monetize our site and have been heavily restricted by ad platforms. This leaves us two ways of making money to keep this site going. 1) We run an online shop which we encourage you to visit and if you can make a purchase and 2) We run popup shops at the prides we media partner with. As you'll no doubt be aware the majority of pride events have been cancelled or postponed for 2020, which leaves our site at risk of closure. Around 70 per cent of our funding comes from these popup shops. So we have a severe funding shortfall for 2020. If just 100 people who use this site each donated £2 per month we'd be able to pay for the hosting for the rest of the year - meaning we can continue to keep THEGAYUK online. Please, if you can, consider donating £2 or whatever you can to keep us going. Thank you. Jake