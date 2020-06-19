You're in luck! You can buy Poppers out and about in Bournemouth!

If you’re in the market to buy poppers or room aromas and you’re in the Bournemouth area, here’s where you can buy them from.

There are a number of LGBT shops in Bournemouth where you can purchase poppers.

Firstly, Prowler has a store based in Bournemouth. The store is linked with Simply Pleasure and is located at 333-335 Holdenhurst Road. The store has a wide variety of products, including poppers.

Secondly, Easy Tiger, a shop right in the heart of Bournemouth’s LGBT quarter (the Triangle) has a full range of bedroom bits and pieces and a full range of room aromas for you to check out.

Thirdly you can always buy poppers online. A number of shops exist that sell room aromas. Our partner shop, THEGAYSHOP has a wide variety, from £3.99 + p&p.

Are poppers legal in the UK?

It is completely legal to consume and sell poppers in the UK. In 2017 there were fears that the Conservative government would outlaw their sale and usage, however, poppers were proven to not be a psychoactive substance and so the government made a U-turn and decided against making the liquid illegal.

If you’re wondering whether poppers are safe to use, then read our advice on them here.

If you’ve got any questions, just reach out to me!

