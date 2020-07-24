Donald Trump‘s administration allegedly sent out a memo, detailing how officials might spot a transgender person, in order to identify them if they were to try and gain access to Government-funded homelessness shelters. Specifically, the memo was looking to demonstrate how a federal employee might be able to determine if a person, standing in front of them, trying to gain access to a woman’s homelessness shelter, was a transgender woman or not.

In a highly controversial move, the memo included information which might help an employee determine a person’s biological sex rather than gender identity. It outlined features such as height, facial hair and whether the person in question had an Adam’s apple and characteristics which “when considered together, are indicative of a person’s biological sex”, according to Snopes.com.

According to the site, the memo was released in July 2020 and listed physical characteristics, “in order to identify incoming transgender people at federally funded homeless shelters”.

The memo was a 29-page documentary, titled, “Making Admission or Placement Determinations Based on Sex in Facilities Under Community Planning and Development Housing Programs.”

Advertisements

Read Snopes.com fact finding on their website.

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...