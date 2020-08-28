How many cases of coronavirus in my area

Use this interactive map to find out how many cases of COVID-19 have been reported in your local area.

This map is created from the data health authorities around the UK issue daily about the number of confirmed cases of the virus.

The map is updated daily with the latest figures. Data from the different authorities are released at different times, so not all data show will be today’s figures.

Data sources for map: Public Health England, Public Health Wales, Scottish Government, Public Health Agency (Northern Ireland), States of Guernsey, States of Jersey.