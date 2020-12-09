One of music’s most iconic artists, Boy George, has released a new song with Israeli rapper Asaf Goren – listen here. ‘Rainbow in the Dark’ touches on themes of unity, LGBT+ rights and the freedom to be oneself. The pandemic’s lockdown has allowed the singer/songwriter the space to explore creatively; this release with Asaf Goren is the first of many exciting collaborations he’s been working on during this time.

Boy George is one of the world’s most influential, universally loved artists, best known as the lead singer of decade-defining, Grammy award-winning group, Culture Club. He has racked-up numerous top ten hits in the UK and across the globe. On 19th December, Boy George and Culture Club will take over The SSE Arena, Wembley for ‘Rainbow in the Dark’, a globally live-streamed show.

Earlier this year, Boy George unveiled new album This Is What I Dub, Vol. 1, the first body of work to be released independently via his own label, BGP (Boy George Presents). A piece of his visual artwork, entitled ‘When Things Get Dark Look For The Light Switch’, was sold as part of the #ArtForHeroes campaign, where donations exceeded £1millon for the UK’s NHS heroes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Asaf Goren is an upcoming Israeli rapper, dancer and personality, known for The Challenge MTV and So You Think You Can Dance. He has an international following after winning Israel’s Big Brother and is quickly growing his resume in the states. Goren had reached out to Boy George with his work. After being completely inspired by what he heard, Boy George suggested they worked together on a new song.

‘Rainbow in the Dark’ with Asaf Goren is out now.

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.