In an era where LGBTQ+ visibility is at an all-time high, it’s tempting to think that the fight for gay spaces is behind us. Same-sex marriage has been legal in the UK for over a decade, Pride festivals attract record numbers, and even your local high street might have rainbow bunting in June. But for many gay men, especially post-pandemic, there’s a growing recognition that visibility alone isn’t enough—we still need places where we can truly belong.

For years, there’s been talk of the “death of the gay bar.” With the rise of dating apps and more integrated social scenes, many LGBTQ+ venues across the UK—from Manchester’s Canal Street to London’s Soho—have closed their doors. But now, something interesting is happening: a quiet but powerful resurgence of queer spaces.

Whether it’s a LGBTQ+ focused cinema in Bermondsey Square, a chilled-out LGBTQ+ bookshop café in Nottingham, or a countryside wellness retreat for Buddhist queer men in Devon, there’s a renewed focus on community. And it’s not just about partying. These spaces are about connection—real, in-person connection—which so many of us realised we missed during lockdowns and isolation.

More and more, queer spaces are becoming cultural hubs. Nights out aren’t just about drinks and dancing—they’re about drag bingo, queer cabaret, LGBTQ+ film nights, Rock Painting or just a place to sit with a friend and feel seen.

The vibe is shifting from survival to celebration.

And in 2025, celebration is political. As conversations around identity become more complex, and occasional headlines still stir up anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, there’s real value in being surrounded by people who understand your story without needing an explanation.

So this summer, go beyond the apps. Head to that Pride picnic, check out the local gay pub, or support a queer-run event in your city.

These aren’t just nights out—they’re lifelines, full of laughter, history, and possibility.

Gay spaces in the UK aren’t fading—they’re evolving. And they still matter. Maybe now more than ever.