Seems as though British penises are just average

According to studies, it has been found that the size of British penises falls within the average range.

A comprehensive analysis conducted by Mandatory.com collected data on erect penis sizes from 80 countries worldwide and created a chart displaying the results.

The United Kingdom’s placement on the chart reveals that its average size is precisely in the middle. It doesn’t reach the larger sizes represented by the green column, nor does it fall into the smaller sizes represented by the yellow column. Instead, it lands in the orange column, indicating an average size.

Which country’s men have the biggest penises?

Comparatively, the country with the longest average erect penises is reported to be the Democratic Republic of the Congo, measuring approximately 7.1 inches. On the other end of the spectrum, North Korea has the smallest average size, with around 3.8 inches.

Taking the average of all countries, the global average erect penis size is approximately 5.5 inches.

Which country does the UK’s men surpass in terms of Penis Size?

Guys in the United Kingdom matches this average, surpassing countries such as the United States (5.1 inches) and China (4.3 inches), but sharing the same average size as New Zealand, Ukraine, and Canada.

How do you measure you penis?

Mandatory.com suggests that the correct way to measure penis length is from the tip of the penis to the very bottom of the pubic bone. Interestingly, only a small percentage (approximately 3%) of men worldwide have a penis measuring over 8 inches in length. For a detailed demonstration of the correct measuring technique, you can refer to a video by David Wavey that provides precise instructions.

