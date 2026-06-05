There comes a moment in every gay man’s life when you realise you’re no longer “the young one” in the group chat. It sneaks up on you. One minute you’re drinking vodka energy drinks in a sticky club smoking area at 2 am, and the next you’re talking passionately about air fryers and lumbar support.

Here are 10 signs you may have become… the Elder Gay.

1. You say things like “the music’s too loud” unironically

Not because you’re boring. Because you’d quite like to have a conversation without feeling like you’re being medically examined by bass frequencies.

2. You remember gay apps before they were owned by giant corporations

You speak of old versions of apps like a war veteran recalling ancient battles. “Back in my day, Grindr crashed every 15 minutes and nobody had torso lighting.”

and them there’s, “We also had Gaydar,” The young gays, look confused and turn back to their Snapchat.

3. You’ve started giving younger LGBTQ+ people life advice

You never intended to become wise. Yet somehow you’re telling a 22-year-old that texting their ex at 1 am is “probably not aligned with their long-term wellbeing.”

4. Recovery time is now a strategic operation

A spontaneous night out now requires:

hydration

electrolytes

emotional preparation

and at least one clear calendar day afterwards.

5. You’ve become weirdly obsessed with comfortable footwear

Fashion still matters. But arch support matters more.

6. You miss gay spaces that technically still exist

You’ll say things like, “It’s not the same vibe anymore,” despite fully acknowledging that the vibe may actually just be… your knees.

7. You own at least one unnecessarily expensive kitchen item

At some point, many Elder Gays evolve into domestic cryptids who suddenly care deeply about olive oil, coffee beans, or cast iron cookware.

8. Pride is no longer a 14-hour endurance challenge

You now approach Pride with military precision:

arrive early

avoid the toilets near the main stage

identify seating

leave before the crowd turns feral.

9. You’ve started valuing peace over drama

Nothing ages a gay person faster than three emotionally catastrophic friendship groups and one situationship that should’ve ended in February.

10. You’ve realised getting older is actually a privilege

Underneath the jokes, many LGBTQ+ people never imagined themselves growing older at all. So there’s something quietly beautiful about becoming the person younger queer people look at and think: “Oh. Maybe I’ll survive this too.”

Honestly? Elder Gay status might just mean you made it.