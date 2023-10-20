Giddy up cowboy

If it’s your first time to the rodeo, let me explain: the Cowboy involves one guy laying down on his back, while his man straddles him, and sits either facing his head (Standard Cowboy) or turned towards his toes (Reverse Cowboy).

The stand-out quality of this bucking bronco of a position is that it allows the receiver to control the pace and depth of thrusting – although the giver can grab his lover’s hips or buttocks to guide this too, if he wishes.

If you want to put on a show for your partner that will have them salivating as though they’ve just had an entire packet of Haribo Tangfastics poured into their gob, perching atop their crotch in the forward-facing Cowboy is the best pose to adopt. Treat them to the sight of you stroking your nipples; trailing your fingers down your torso; gripping yourself; leaning back to grasp their ankles…

As with any form of anal sex, for both comfort and safety, it’s essential to use plenty of lubricant during Cowboy nookie. Silicone-based lubes last much longer than water-based varieties. Certainly avoid any lube containing spermicidal ingredients, such as nonoxynol-9. These can irritate the lining of the rectum, causing itching and peeling not unlike sunburn, and making you more susceptible to infections. Keep such chemicals well away from your raunch ranch, pardner.

Grade Top Bottom The View 🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆 🍑🍑🍑 The Feeling 🍆🍆🍆 🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑 Position Ease 🍆🍆🍆🍆 🍑🍑🍑 Intimacy 🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆 🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑

About the author: Jack Devon Sexper and sex-positive. All things cock, balls and booty. UK-based sex writer who's looking to bring good sex advice to the gay masses. Always up for trying something new! Send a message through his profile on THEGAYUK social.

