Everyone's favourite

Doing it doggy style: the only time two gay blokes will have a Lassie in the bedroom. 😉

You’d be barking mad not to love this iconic position. For a start, it offers fantastic visuals for the top: their lover on all fours, beautiful botty in the air, presented for him to appreciate…mmmm-mm!

Doggy also allows for easy, comfortable entry for both parties: the receiver can spread their legs as wide as they need to, and the giver is able to clearly see what they’re doing as they ease themselves inside. That might sound obvious, but if you’ve even had a lover accidentally (and painfully) bend your wang while trying to lower themselves onto it and missing, or you’ve been prodded and poked by your partner’s peen as they try and fail to hit the target, you’ll know how much of a relief a simple, easy access position can be for both of you, especially to get things going at the beginning of a session.

While Missionary brings lovers face to face, Doggy turns them away from each other – yet this too has its bonuses (bone-uses?!). Neither of you has to worry that your sex face looks like Deirdre Barlow opening a shocking phone bill. And if you feel like grunting, moaning, or coming out with some dirty talk filthier than a chimney sweep’s flannel, it’s a lot easier to let go when you don’t feel like you’re being watched.

Doin’ it Doggy means the bottom can touch themselves during intercourse – or reach through their legs and fondle their lover’s balls if they’re feeling more generous!

About the author: Jack Devon Sexper and sex-positive. All things cock, balls and booty. UK-based sex writer who's looking to bring good sex advice to the gay masses. Always up for trying something new! Send a message through his profile on THEGAYUK social.

