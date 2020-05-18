Orange Is The New Black and Queer As Folk both appear in the top 10 of sex scenes that get the nation’s hearts racing.

Also included in the list of shows which have explicit scenes are Shameless and Sex Education both of which have a high proportion of gay sex.

Social distancing can be dull and uneventful, so many people choose to get their excitement from the fictional world. In fact, series like Normal People provide exactly that; a good storyline, interesting characters, and loads of raunchy SEX! Which plenty of us are missing at the moment, let’s be honest!

With that in mind, experts at OnBuy.com were curious to see which TV series are the most heart racing. To find out, they gathered 1,807 eager respondents and ask them to watch multiple sex scenes from different TV shows while wearing a Fitbit. The average heart rate of people watching those scenes was then used to measure which series is the hottest!

RESULTS

The winner of the hottest TV series contest is none other than Orange Is the New Black. In fact, the average heart rate of those watching the sex scenes was 101 BPM. Porn site viewers also agree, as the sex scenes from OITNB uploaded on Pornhub gather millions of views. One compilation video in particular, showing all the nude scenes from the show, has over 5.4 million views!

In second place is… Shameless! In fact, those watching the series experienced a BPM of 96. The show is also very popular on Pornhub; the most popular video showing a compilation of the actors doing the dirty has gathered over 2.4 million views.

Swords, dragons, and… SEX!

Third on the list is none other than the fantasy drama that got us all talking… Game of Thrones.

The show which broke our hearts while boosting our libido! Respondents found their BPM rose to 95 while watching raunchy GOT scenes. Plus, while only third in our chart, the show wins the title as the most popular TV series on Pornhub, where over 11 million people gathered (separately, from the comfort of their own rooms) to re-watch a compilation of the hottest scenes.

Law of Attraction

In 4th place, we find our favourite bunch of lawyers, the actors from Suits, who managed to raise the BPMs of our respondents to 93. Scenes featuring Meghan Markle in Suits have gathered over 344,000 views on Pornhub!

Normal People… Outstanding sex!

Tied in 4th place is the most spoken about sultry show of the year, Normal People. There are many reasons why this show is great: it’s educational, open-minded, and it raises the heart rates of people watching it to an average of 93 BPM!

Another, very educational show, that gets both our brains and “bits” buzzing, is Sex Education. So, if you are looking to spend your evening learning something new while enjoying a BPM of 91, this is the show for you!

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

You Might Like

A note from the editor. These are tough times for us all. Without a doubt. But we're here for you and want to continue being here for you for the foreseeable future. THEGAYUK.com needs your help to survive. Due to the nature of the articles that we publish, we find it very hard to monetize our site and have been heavily restricted by ad platforms. This leaves us two ways of making money to keep this site going. 1) We run an online shop which we encourage you to visit and if you can make a purchase and 2) We run popup shops at the prides we media partner with. As you'll no doubt be aware the majority of pride events have been cancelled or postponed for 2020, which leaves our site at risk of closure. Around 70 per cent of our funding comes from these popup shops. So we have a severe funding shortfall for 2020. If just 100 people who use this site each donated £2 per month we'd be able to pay for the hosting for the rest of the year - meaning we can continue to keep THEGAYUK online. Please, if you can, consider donating £2 or whatever you can to keep us going. Thank you. Jake