Is Paul Burrell gay?

CREDIT: Channel 5

He’s probably the most famous butler in the UK (outside of Downton Abbey, of course!

Yes, Paul Burrell is gay. He came out in 2017 after separating from his wife of 32 years. The couple has two sons together, Alexander and Nicholas.

Advertisements

Paul, who was most famous for being the butler of Princess Diana at the time of her death in 1997 is now famous for his reality TV stints as well as being a spokesperson on all matters Royal.

He has released a number of books of his time as a staff member for the royals and has sold over 2 million books. He has also appeared on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and Celebrity Big Brother.

Advertisements

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Like this: Like Loading...