Where is Luka Magnotta from Netflix’s Don’t F**k With Cats now?

It’s a startling story, but at its centre is convicted murderer, Luka Magnotta, whose grisly past is now the subject of a Netflix documentary series, Don’t F**K With Cats.

Is Luka Magnotta gay?

Although he never officially came out as gay, it is assumed that Luka is gay. In the horrific murder video of his victim Lin Jun, a 33-year-old computer engineering student from China he is seen having sexual intercourse with the body.

He was also an escort, stripper and starred in a number of gay porn videos. In 2005 he was a pin-up model for fab magazine.

In 2007 he also took part in OutTV reality TV series, COVERguy, where part of the prize was a land a cover shoot with the gay magazine, abOUT magazine.

When was Luke Magnotta born?

Luka was born in 1982 and Luka isn’t actually his birth name. His given name at birth was Eric Kirk Newman to teenaged parents in Toronto, Canada.

Is Luka Magnotta in jail?

Yes, he was imprisoned in Canada for life for the murder of Lin Jun. He will be eligible for parole in 20 years. In 2014 a jury, after eight days of deliberations, convicted him of first-degree murder.

