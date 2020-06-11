You can still see the original rainbow flag - and it's right here in the UK.

It’s probably become one of the most famous symbols in the world. It’s internationally recognised and brings hope to millions of LGBT+ across the globe.

But where is and who created the first rainbow flag?

(C) PR SUPPLIED

The original rainbow flag was created in 1978 in San Franciso by an artist called Gilbert Baker.

The flag has been identified as one of the defining designs of the modern age, the flag was part of an original series of ten that Baker designed and created in 1978.

Where is the original gay pride flag now?

The original flag can now be viewed at the Design Museum London which acquired the flag as part of a series of new objects for its permanent collection.

It was acquired by the museum in 2017.

Why did Gilbert Baker create the rainbow flag for gay pride?

Speaking about the rainbow as a symbol for LGBT+ folx Gilbert Baker said, “There was no other international symbol for [the LGBT+ community] than the pink triangle which the Nazis used to identify homosexuals in concentration camps,

“Even though the pink triangle was and still is a very powerful symbol, it was very much forced upon us”.

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

You Might Like

A note from the editor. These are tough times for us all. Without a doubt. But we're here for you and want to continue being here for you for the foreseeable future. THEGAYUK.com needs your help to survive. Due to the nature of the articles that we publish, we find it very hard to monetize our site and have been heavily restricted by ad platforms. This leaves us two ways of making money to keep this site going. 1) We run an online shop which we encourage you to visit and if you can make a purchase and 2) We run popup shops at the prides we media partner with. As you'll no doubt be aware the majority of pride events have been cancelled or postponed for 2020, which leaves our site at risk of closure. Around 70 per cent of our funding comes from these popup shops. So we have a severe funding shortfall for 2020. If just 100 people who use this site each donated £2 per month we'd be able to pay for the hosting for the rest of the year - meaning we can continue to keep THEGAYUK online. Please, if you can, consider donating £2 or whatever you can to keep us going. Thank you. Jake