Joe Exotic is ashamed of what the LGBTQ+ community has become

The Tiger King has said that as a gay man he’s now ashame of LGBT+ people who represent the community now.

In a swipe Joe Exotic has said that he feels that today’s LGBTQ+ activists need to “clean up” their acts, urging them to “get your shit together.’

Taking to social media, the one time Netflix star turned prison inmate said that he felt ashamed of those who now represent his life style, saying, “As a gay man I am ashamed of those of you who represent my life style.” He went on to say that the movement show get its shit together.

He took a swipe at the way in which he thinks activist act and their general respect, suggesting that if they were more respectful better they would gain more public support.

His message was accompanied by a picture of two people dressed as grotesque women inlayed with a picture of himself looking quizical, a look he does not think is cute.

You LGBTQ people in todays movement need to clean up your act, dress appropriate, act civilized and be respectful and you would gain so much more respect then doing this shit in public and thinking your cute. As a gay man I am ashamed of those of you who represent my life style.… pic.twitter.com/dWrVxGc2wI — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) June 23, 2023

Get your shit together

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, is a former zoo operator, big cat enthusiast, and central figure in the popular Netflix documentary series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.” The documentary explores the world of exotic animal ownership, focusing on Joe Exotic’s life, his private zoo in Oklahoma, and his feud with Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue.

Joe Exotic gained notoriety for his flamboyant personality, colorful outfits, and passionate involvement with big cats, particularly tigers. He owned and operated the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, which housed various exotic animals, including tigers, lions, and other large cats.

The “Tiger King” series delves into Joe Exotic’s controversial practices, his legal troubles, and his rivalry with Carole Baskin. The documentary also explores his unsuccessful campaign for political office and his eventual conviction on multiple charges, including animal cruelty and a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin.

Joe Exotic’s story has captured public attention due to the bizarre and sensational aspects of his life, as well as the ethical and legal dilemmas surrounding the exotic animal trade. The “Tiger King” documentary series has made him a well-known figure in popular culture.

