Much to the nation’s dismay and horror, I’m A Celebrity star Jordan North admitted that he hasn’t changed his undies in THREE days. Apparently, he’s not alone as nearly a quarter of men admit to wearing their undies TWICE before washing them and one in twenty say they were their undies 5 times before giving them a wash.

The nation was shocked to learn that the Radio 1 DJ hadn’t changed his undies since venturing into the castle… since then the star has been scared witless as he’s been assailing, stuck in an underground vault – with snakes and forced to eat all sorts of nasties.

We’re dreading what state his underwear must be in!

New research has shown that 22 % of men have admitted to wearing their underwear twice in a row before washing them. OnBuy.com surveyed 2790 people to find out about our laundry habits.

Shockingly, one in 20 men said that they wear their underwear FIVE times before washing them. The deciding factor on whether the pants got another wearing was whether the garment was “visibly dirty”.

Advertisements

OnBuy uncovered that just 40% of men and 55% of women replace their underwear after one year of use; with 47% of men and 66% of women keeping their unmentionables for two to three years. Interestingly, 13% of men and 4% of women keep hold of their old underwear for more than three years in a bid to get their money’s worth!

It goes without saying guys, WASH YOUR UNDERWEAR after every wear… Crotch Rot is real.

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.