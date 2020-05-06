We’re creating an online memory board for some of London’s lost venues. Since the turn of the century, London’s gay scene has lost over 100 venues.

We’d love for you to help us grow this historical archive of London’s lost gay scene. If you’ve got photos or memories of any of the venues you’d like to share please use the comment section below and we’ll add them right here.

The Boltons

From “JC”

This was the busiest gay bar in ’60s /’70s London. Open Lunch & Evenings 7 days (old licencing hours). There you could meet all types incl CD & Trans. It was mostly men but a few lesbians mixed freely.

Opened: Do you know when this venue opened? Add or amend

Closed: Do you know when this venue opened? Add or amend

