Though there are few festive gatherings to attend this year, OutdoorLads is keeping the party season alive by hosting its first-ever BIG Indoor Christmas Weekend and Christmas Day celebrations.

In a bid to keep gay, bisexual and trans men connected in spite of Covid-19 restrictions, the outdoor activities charity will be donning its best novelty jumpers for a fun-filled programme of online social events as part of its ongoing ‘#StayInMore’ campaign.

Taking place this weekend before Christmas (18th-20th December), the agenda of interactive activities features traditional favourites, in an OutdoorLads-style: from mulled wine making and bake-offs, board games and bingo, to pub quizzes and a DJ radio party. On the day itself (25th December), attendees can join the online get together to share the Christmas celebrations.

Liam Russell, Programme Manager at OutdoorLads, commented on the launch: “Bringing GBT men together to have some fun is at the heart of our ethos. Socialising and friendships are really important for health and wellbeing, particularly at this time of the year. Though we can’t all be together physically, we wanted to ensure that everyone has a fantastic Christmas, wherever they are.”

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, OutdoorLads ran a full calendar of volunteer-led activities for its members, including hiking, climbing, and cycling, along with social gatherings including its BIG spring and summer camping weekends. But owing to lockdowns and restrictions, the not-for-profit organisation has diversified to keep its members united, with its Christmas programme following almost a year of online ‘#StayInMore’ events.

Liam Russell continued: “This year has been a different year for everyone and we want to finish it on a high with everyone at OutdoorLads, as well as anyone who wants to join us for the festive fun. Looking to 2021, we anticipate we’ll continue running online activities and plans are being made to relaunch our outdoor events — watch this space!”

More information about the BIG Christmas Weekend and Christmas Day events can be found at Outdoorlads.com.

