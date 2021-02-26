Good news as Pride In London 2021 confirms it will go ahead this year after it was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19

The dates for Pride In London have been announced by the organisers and it’s in a completely new month. Normally Pride In London takes place in the middle of the summer around the end of June or the beginning of July.

However, Pride In London 2021 will take place in early September, to help create a lengthy gap between when the government hopes large scale events can start again, on the 21st June and its own event, the biggest Pride Parade in the UK.

New date for Pride In London 2021

Today Pride In London confirmed that the new date for London’s very own pride would be the 11th September 2021.

Following the UK Government’s recently announced timetable for easing of lockdown restrictions, Pride in London – the UK’s largest Pride event – will be returning to the capital on the weekend of 11th September 2021.

Michael Salter-Church MBE and Alison Camps, Co-Chairs of Pride in London, said, “We’re delighted to announce that Pride in London will take place on the weekend of the 11th September. Now we have the roadmap from the Government, we’re working closely with the Mayor’s office, Westminster City Council and other key bodies in London to finalise what our plans will look like. We’ll be announcing further details of the event, including what format it will take and how to participate or volunteer, in due course. We will continue to monitor and adhere to the necessary health guidance.

“Naturally we can’t wait to bring all of our wonderful communities together again and stand with them to champion LGBT+ rights across the capital and beyond. In addition to the plans for September, we’re working on a way to appropriately mark Pride’s traditional anniversary in the summer.

“In the meantime, our communities have their final chance today to complete our short consultation survey and let us know what they’d like to see from Pride in London this year.”

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.