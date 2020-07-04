We’ve just had Pride month and along with that thousands of corporate entities adopted the iconic rainbow symbol, hundreds sent their well-wishes to the LGBT+ community but even fewer actively call out bigotry unlike the Post Office, which managed to deal with homophobic bigotry levelled at its staff in the most perfect way.

In a Twitter post published by the Post Office official account on the 19th June, the Post Office’s Chief Marketing Officer Emma Springham, shared her “journey to pride”, to which one user, @jamesmc13123269 responded with “Degenerate”.

This attack on Emma didn’t go unnoticed by Courtney from the office who called out the bigotry saying,

“Do you honestly think it’s okay to speak about my colleague like that? Your comment is absolutely disgusting. You don’t know Emma personally to even comment on the type of woman she is, so please don’t respond unless you have something positive to say”

While another user complained about the use of the rainbow flag saying, “It is not right to quit-claim something that belongs to all mankind.”

However this complaint was expertly handled by Stephen, who replied,

“The rainbow flag represents the diversity and vibrancy of the LGBTQ+ community which we’re proud to celebrate as it gives us the chance to reaffirm the equality, rights and dignity of the LGBTQ+ community in the UK and beyond.”

One user who used the word faggots against was also taken to task, when the comm team tweet a poll which asked, “Should we continue listening to language like this? and included “Absolutely Not” and “No” as the only two options.

Should we continue listening to language like this? — Post Office (@PostOffice) July 1, 2020

In a statement to THEGAYUK a spokesperson for The Post Office said, “The British institution has a really strong track record and long-standing commitment to inclusion and diversity in the workplace which is why it isn’t surprising that their social media team is so quick to react to things like this”.

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

