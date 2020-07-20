Things that we’re really loving this week. Our pick of some of the best books, beauty, style and home gadgets going.

Hideous Beauty

A brand new LGBT+ Young Adult mystery novel by author William Hussey. Follow the story of 17-year-old Dylan as he comes to terms of being outing at school in the most gutting way imaginable. This book covers first love, revenge porn, conservative parents, a terrible accident, sexual assault and grieving… but who brought all this pain on Dylan? We can just see Hideous Beauty cropping up as a Netflix film in the near future with its flavours of Sex Education, 13 Reasons Why and Love, Simon. Brutal but beautiful.

Available from all good book shops and digital retailers.

Mini Felt Bear

We love, and we mean love these felt bears from jonesyinc, what’s more, we love supporting artists and creative people, especially during this pandemic. All handmade here in the UK. Jonesyinc’s Etsy page is somewhere we find ourselves going just to chill out amongst the subtle tones and understated hues of his work. Fine chairpersonship and great ideas for gifts and a little pick-me-up for you. Oh and there’s 50 per cent off when you use: JONESYINC50

Code 22 Jock

We have to say, we love a jock, especially when it just frames the booty just right. This Jock from Code 22 features a comfortable cotton front and elastic with just enough give as not give you the love handle effect. Fetchstore online sells the Code 22 Jock, currently with a money-off offer. What’s not to love.

#PrideInside with Superdrug

Superdrug is helping you get your Pride on in 2020 at home, as most Pride events have been cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It has branded some of its products with the iconic rainbow flag and teamed up with the LGBT+ helpline, Switchboard, so every item you buy from their pride range you know you’re supporting a worthwhile cause.

