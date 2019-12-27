These were the biggest stories in 2019

We’re aiming to be ad-free and we can with your help. With Facebook and Google hoovering up most of the ad spend in the UK, it’s never been harder to be a publisher – let alone a niché publisher.
If you like what we do please consider helping us out so THEGAYUK can continue to exist.
This site, like almost every other site on the web, collects certain amounts of data about its users. Including analytical data about where you are, the browser type you are using and how many pages you view. Unless you specifically sign up to any of our services all of this information is non-identifiable, which means although we know you've visited our site - we don't know who you are.
Some of the advertising partners that we use will also collect information about you. Allowing us to collect the data we need in order to run this site is mandatory and cannot be opted out of. If you are unable or unwilling to accept this policy, please click away now.
If you sign up to any of our services including our mailing list - we promise to keep any details you provide to us safe - and you can, of course, request that they are deleted at any time.