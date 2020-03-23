People are in shock after a YouTuber uploads a video of him licking the rim of a public toilet.

In a video, YouTuber, “Larz”, who is well-known for his outrageous and sometimes self-harming videos, walks into a public toilet and licks the rim of a toilet and calling it the “Coronavirus Challenge”

The video, which was uploaded to Twitter on the 21st March has been viewed over 4.3 million times and attracted thousands of negative comments, including people questioning why he hadn’t been arrested.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

RT to spread awareness for the Coronavirus 🙂 pic.twitter.com/HNLx7fPhC0 — LARZ (@GAYSHAWNMENDES) March 21, 2020

https://twitter.com/GAYSHAWNMENDES/status/1241192396282646529

Viewers were dismayed at the video, blasting the entertainer as “nasty” and called from him to delete the tweet.

Users also branded him a “bad example”. The video also unleashed a wave of homophobic responses to the video.

Hours after the video was uploaded, it appears that Larz has been hospitalised. He revealed in the short video clip, which at the time of publishing has been viewed just over 90K times, from a hospital bed that he had tested positive for the virus known as Covid-19, which is currently sweeping the planet.

Speaking in the video he tells his fans that he’s “pretty doped up from his meds”.

I tested positive for Coronavirus 😥 pic.twitter.com/8GrI9hf23h — LARZ (@GAYSHAWNMENDES) March 22, 2020

Advertisements