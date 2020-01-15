Woman charged with the murder of a gay man who was housesitting luxury apartment

Detectives investigating the death of 43-year-old Adrian Murphy in Battersea and a separate incident in Walthamstow have charged a woman.

In 2019, an Irish man, Adrian Murphy, was found dead in a luxury flat he was housesitting after inviting a man for a dating app hook up.

Police have now arrested a woman and charged her for the murder of Adrian Murphy.

-One count of murder (in relation to Adrian Murphy)

Diana Cristea, 18 (05.10.01) of Barnet, London was arrested on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 and later charged with:

-One count of poisoning – administering a substance to endanger life/inflict GBH (against a 40-year-old man, the victim of the Walthamstow incident)

-Two counts of theft (in relation to both victims)

-Two counts of fraud by false representation (in relation to both victims)

She will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 15 January.

Joel Osei, 25 (11.11.94), of no fixed abode, was previously arrested on Thursday, 24 October and the following day was charged with:

-Two counts of poisoning – administering a substance to endanger life/inflict GBH (in relation to both incidents)

-Two counts of theft (in relation to both incidents)

-Six counts of fraud by false representation (in relation to both victims)

He was subsequently charged with murder on 5 December.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at the Old Bailey on 17 February.

“Hallmarks of a similar attack on a 40-year-old man in east-London just days beforehand”

The victim, Mr Murphy, from Kilkenny in Ireland, had apparently organised a hook up on a dating app and had the hallmarks of a similar attack on a 40-year-old man in east-London just days beforehand.

The flat in which he was staying had been ransacked and property allegedly was stolen.

Echoes of Barking Murders

CREDIT: met police

Similarly to the Stephen Port murders, in which the serial killer drugged, raped and then murdered his victims, he found on gay dating apps, the 40-year-old victim who survived his ordeal in Walthamstow believes he was drugged by a man he had invited to his flat after meeting him on a social networking platform.

He became unconscious and was found later that day by a friend who raised the alarm.





