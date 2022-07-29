What is pegging, how do you do do and why some straight guys can’t get enough of it!

In a, well quite frankly, candid convo on Reddit, these guys talk about what it’s like to be pegged. For those not in the know, pegging is where a woman dons a dildo and well, pegs the man. The word was popularised by Dan Savage in his Savage Love column.

Anyway, this forum is devoted to how these guys with girlfriends feel about being pegged and their best advice for a newbie, whose girlfriend has plans to peg him – after he promised a weekend of submission.

1) Be careful, dude.

This is probably the one time you don’t want to be hyper-masculine. If you feel pain, then speak-up.

Much easier to rain on ya partner’s parade, than deal with an ER doctor wondering how yer arsehole got shredded.

Might tickle your asshole for awhile before penetration too. Not the loosest of holes and a large object inserted is going to cause major discomfort. Via

2) She HAS TO go slow.

I hope she goes from fingers to dildos before strap-on dildos. The hips can generate a LOT of power. However, she might get tired very fast depending on her experience & fitness.

Also, I strongly suggest you guys use a flexible dildo, not a glass dildo for example. Via

3) You can always say no.

You just chose not to. Just make sure you have the appropriate lubricant and that she takes it easy. There is always potential for damage, so if you feel a sharp pain, that would be a time to say no. Via

4) Lube lube lube lube lube.

It’s going to be easier to take a soft, bendable silicon dildo rather than a harder one that doesn’t bend easily. Also make sure you take deep breaths to relax yourself as the penetration starts, you’ll start to get really tense and potentially get nervous; so do everything to calm yourself down. Via

5) To Late To Apologise?

Tell her you apologise for every bad thing you’ve ever done beforehand. Via

6) Relaxxxxxxx

I’m surprised no one has mentioned this yet, but relax and push OUT! I know it sounds counterintuitive, but especially when she first inserts it, pushing out like you’re on the toilet helps it slide in more easily, potentially saving you some needless pain. And, as someone whose girlfriend pegs him VERY regularly, pushing out makes it feel even better, especially when you’re near orgasm. Via

7) More and more lube

Also, the usual advice: LUBE, LUBE, AND MORE LUBE. And take it slow. Put it in slow. Once it’s in, have her wait for a minute or several for you to get more accustomed to it. Then she can slowly get thrusting. Via