What is anal cancer?

Anal cancer is a rare type of cancer that develops in the tissues of the anus, the opening at the end of the gastrointestinal tract through which stool leaves the body. The anus is a complex structure that includes various types of cells, and anal cancer can develop from any of these cell types. Most anal cancers are squamous cell carcinomas, which originate in the squamous cells lining the anal canal.

Cancer can present with a variety of signs and symptoms. It’s important to be aware of these symptoms and consult your GP if they occur.

The signs and symptoms of anal cancer include:

Rectal Bleeding: This is the most common symptom. It may appear as bright red blood on toilet paper or in the stool. Anal Pain or Discomfort: Persistent pain, discomfort, or a sensation of fullness in the anal area. Anal Itching: Itching in the anal region, which may be persistent. Lump or Mass: Feeling a lump or mass near the anus. This may be externally visible or palpable inside the anal canal. Changes in Bowel Habits: This can include changes in the size or shape of the stool, difficulty controlling bowel movements (fecal incontinence), or a persistent feeling of needing to have a bowel movement. Discharge from the Anus: Unusual discharge, including mucus or pus. Swollen Lymph Nodes: Swelling of the lymph nodes in the anal or groin area. Unexplained Weight Loss: Sudden weight loss without a known reason. Fatigue: Persistent tiredness or fatigue.

If you or someone you know is experiencing these symptoms, seeking medical advice for further evaluation and diagnosis is important. Early detection and treatment are crucial for the best possible outcomes.

What can cause anal cancer?

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Infection: HPV is a major risk factor for this type of cancer. Certain strains of HPV are known to cause changes in the anal cells that can lead to cancer.

Advertisements

Smoking: Tobacco use increases the risk of developing many cancers, including anal cancer.

Immunosuppression: People with weakened immune systems, such as those with HIV/AIDS or those taking immunosuppressive drugs, are at higher risk.

Age: The risk of cancer increases with age, with most cases occurring in people over 50.

Advertisements

History of Other Cancers: Trans men who have a history of cervical, vaginal, or vulvar cancers have a higher risk of developing anal cancer.

Receptive Anal Intercourse: Engaging in receptive anal sex increases the risk due to potential HPV exposure and trauma to the anal area.

About the author: Jake Tell us something about yourself.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket

