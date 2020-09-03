All the transgender films and shows you need to watch on Netflix.

There are a number of films on Netflix which follow the stories of transgender people.

Updated September 2020

New to the Netflix list of transgender films is Disclosure, a thoughtful insight into the way in which transgender characters have been used in the past to generate fear and loathing and how transgender actors have historically been shunned from authentic roles.

What transgender films does Netflix currently have on offer?

Born Beautiful

Campy fun. Barbs attempts to rediscover herself until love leaves her true identity and heart in question.

The Death and Life Of Marsha P Johnson, Biography /Documentary

This film reexamines the death of a beloved icon of the trans world while celebrating the story of two landmark pioneers of the trans-rights movement, Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera.

Disclosure, Documentary

A brilliant and thought-provoking documentary film into the portrayal of trans people in film and television. From executive producer Laverne Cox and director Sam Feder comes Disclosure, a documentary that chronicles over 100 years of trans representation on screen, from silent film to Dog Day Afternoon, The 40-Year-Old Virgin to Pose.

Girl, Biography, Drama Fifteen-year-old ballet dancer Lara faces physical and emotional hurdles as she prepares for gender confirmation surgery. Inspired by a true story.

Laerte-Se, Documentary

After living as a man for nearly 60 years, Laerte Coutinho, one of Brazil’s most brilliant cartoonists, introduces herself to the world

Paris Is Burning, Documentary

This Sundance prize-winning documentary is an intimate portrait of 1980s Harlem drag balls: a world of fierce competition, sustenance, and survival.

Super Deluxe, Drama

Sex, stigma and spirituality merge in these eccentric stories of an angsty teenager, an unfaithful wife and a transgender woman returning to her past.





