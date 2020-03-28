What does rimming mean?

Rimming if you’re not in the know is where one person (the rimmer) licks, sucks, kisses, penetrates their partner’s (rimmee) anus with their tongue. It’s also known as analingus.

It often forms part of the foreplay part of sex and can help the bottom to become more relaxed before anal sex. and isn’t unique to gay or bi men. Anyone with a butt or a tongue can do it.

There are a lot of people who absolutely love receiving it and giving it, or both, but it’s not for everyone.

